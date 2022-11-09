The Crown season 6 premiere date over at Netflix

Following today’s big season 5 launch, why wouldn’t you want to know The Crown season 6 premiere date at Netflix? It goes without saying, but this is an extremely popular show, and there is going to be curiosity as to how executive producer Peter Morgan winds it all down.

If you are a diehard fan of this show, you already know a good bit about what lies ahead. Season 6 is going to be the final season of the historical Queen Elizabeth drama, and it’s had quite a journey over the past several years. Originally, it was announced that this show would last six seasons and then, there were headlines that it was going to be five. Then, the plan was changed back to six again. That makes sense, mostly because there is so much to cover over the rest of this story.

Season 6 is currently in production, though there has been a pause following the death of the Queen earlier this year. We know there are no plans to tell the story up to the end of her life; instead, a focal point for the final season could be the death of Princess Diana and the fallout. It has already been confirmed that the series will not show the death onscreen, and will instead focus on what happened surrounding the event.

When you think about the release patten for The Crown over the years, the easy assumption to make at this point is that we will see more in November of next year. The longer hiatuses tend to happen when the show has to recast most of the main players, but they will not need to do that entering season 6. There is more of a natural continuation here.

Do we imagine that the show will be controversial up to the very end? Absolutely, but it’s important to remember that this is not a biography, nor is it the first time that a show has told the story of a famous Monarch. That is what makes some of the reaction to it in particular so interesting.

