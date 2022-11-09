Is O-T Fagbenle leaving The Handmaid’s Tale? Luke’s future

Is O-T Fagbenle leaving The Handmaid’s Tale following the events of the season 5 finale? It feels fair to wonder that now. Just consider for a moment how the episode ended for Luke.

From the moment that he killed the truck driver in Canada — the same one who nearly killed June — he recognized what could end up happening to him. He was going to be hunted and eventually arrested. He arrived to the train station likely aware of this, but he needed to ensure that June and Nichole got on. He did that and, soon after, he turned himself in to authorities.

What happens to him now? Given that Canada is on the precipice of turning into something extreme and sinister, he may not be okay in their custody. He killed a Canadian citizen and regardless of the reason, there could be consequences. We know that June wants to reunite with him, just as he wants to reunite with her. Whether or not that happens, however, remains to be seen. Escaping their custody would not be easy, and the only other hope is for a diplomatic solution.

Personally, we do think that Fagbenle will be a part of the final season; how that happens remains to be seen. June suddenly has some other problems due to Serena being on that train with her; this is someone seemingly looking for an escape, but could she bring a corrupting influence to Hawaii at the end of it all? There’s no way that June can ever trust her, regardless of what she does or says.

Following the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale, what do you think will happen to Luke?

