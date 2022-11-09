BMF season 2 premiere date reveal: The latest possible reveal

We’re already well aware of the fact that BMF season 2 is going to be coming at some point down the road on Starz; we even know the month! New installments are poised to arrive in January, so we are mostly at a point right now where we are hunting down some additional details.

So when is the network going to actually reveal the date? This is the question so many of us want an answer to, and it would be great to get it sooner rather than later. However, we’ve very-much come to know at this point that nothing is guaranteed. This is something we could be stuck waiting a good while on and at this point, we are prepared for that.

How long would the network actually wait? It is hard to have a clear, specific answer to this, but we are going ahead and circling mid-December. Why? That is when the finale for The BMF Documentary is going to air on the network, and they could use the end of that show to further hype the scripted version.

Of course, we do still foresee one major problem here with this, and that is the oh-so-simple fact that this would only give the show a single month, or even less, to promote the new season. Is that really enough time? We would question that, but it may still be something in consideration here. Heck, there could even be a thought that this show is popular enough that people would easily turn up to keep watching it without fail — and that could turn out to be the truth.

After such a long wait, though, we simply hope that a specific date is out there soon … and that we could get a little more in the way of footage to go along with it.

