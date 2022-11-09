The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale: Breaking down big ending!

We knew that The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale could contain some big, surprising moments; yet, we did not see this end coming.

At the end of this particular episode, the world for June Osborne changed once more. She fled west to Nichole, looking to find a sense of inner peace and protection after she could see Canada turning. The scene with the refugees aboard the trains was meant to reflect situations in Eastern Europe, per what Elisabeth Moss had to say in a Hulu video after the fact. She was one of many looking to start a new life … and so was Serena Joy Waterford. She managed to flee on one of those trains, as well, which puts the two of them in a pretty precarious position moving forward. They’re not friends, so what exactly are they?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

With this big twist in mind, of course we do have more questions about the sixth and final season — and in particular, what it is actually going to be about. Are we gearing up for a story about a revolution, or more of a story about survival? We know that The Testaments is coming (or at least it is in development), but there are a lot of questions as to precisely what it would be or how this story will play out.

For now, though, June is very much separated from the world she’s known the past couple of years. There is now a great unknown that she is facing, and the question comes down to whether or not America can come back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What did you think about about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







