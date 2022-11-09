Kung Fu season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Get prepared for ‘Villains’

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see Kung Fu season 3 episode 7, one that carries with it the title of “Villains.” Just on the basis of that alone, isn’t there a lot to look forward to? We ultimately tend to think so!

Before we go too much further here, let’s go ahead and share the full synopsis, mostly because it sets the stage for everything we’re going to discuss:

TAKING DOWN XIAO – After her latest mission unearths some startling information about Xiao, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the team devise a plan to deal with her once and for all. Althea (Shannon Dang) gives Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) some advice on his relationship with Nadia (guest star Marissa Cuevas), and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepares for his first interview. Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by John Bring (#307). Original airdate 11/16/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The first question that we do need to think about here is pretty simple: Could we really see an end to Xiao at this point in the season? In one way, you can argue that all of this feels too early; then again, this could be a story being told in a series of separate arcs. Given that this is the last installment before we take off for a Thanksgiving hiatus, there could be something different planned for after the fact.

Now, let’s remind you of this: Tell all of your friends about this show if you want it to come back. Like with just about everyone other show on the CW schedule right now, it is abundantly clear that Kung Fu is in grave danger. There is no avoiding that reality.

