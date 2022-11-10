Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 8: The path to Rollins’ exit

For everyone out there who is excited to dive into Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 8, just know this: We are getting close to the end for Amanda Rollins as a part of this show.

We should go ahead and note that next week’s “A Better Person” is not the final episode for Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins; that is going to be episode 9, which will air a little bit later in the year. Yet, this upcoming episode could set the stage for it to a certain extent, and the official synopsis serves as a clue for that:

11/17/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU hunts for a violent suspect who killed a detective’s child. Rollins ponders a potential opportunity. TV-14

This opportunity could end up being the thing that causes Rollins to leave SVU, and that’s going to be a difficult, emotional goodbye. This is a character who has been there for well over a decade at this point, and she represents both a tight confidante for Olivia and also a relentless fighter for victims. We know there’s been a pretty public outcry already to Kelli’s departure, especially since it does not appear as though it was her choice to leave. That’s something that is still upsetting, but we want to hear her speak more on it down the road before we jump to any further conclusions.

In the end, we know that new showrunner David Graziano has already spoken about wanting to give Giddish an exit that honors her character; he wanted to keep writing for her, so we hope that at the very least, this storyline will leave it open for her to potentially return to this world down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9?

