Law & Order season 22 episode 8: ‘Chain of Command’

Are you curious to learn a little more about Law & Order season 22 episode 8 next week? The title here is “Chain of Command” and, of course, there’s a lot to prepare for. This is an episode that will raise a lot of questions about what happened to a veteran, and we tend to think that the title here is at least some sort of clue for what could be coming up down the road. This is one of those stories that could prove complicated, and we tend to think it’s only going to get more so as it moves along. That is where Price and Maroun are going to come into the picture here in an especially compelling way.

Below, you can check out some more insight courtesy of the Law & Order season 22 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/17/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a decorated military veteran is found murdered in his own home, Cosgrove and Shaw work with his daughter to uncover an important clue. Price and Maroun must untangle the stories of other service members connected to the victim to make their case. TV-14

For those who are unaware, Law & Order is almost certain to take a break two weeks from tonight due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Rest assured, though, that there is still a lot of big stuff coming! We do think there is going to be something more on the other side of Turkey Day, even if it is only a brief return to the air before we get around to the Christmas and New Year’s break. Just know that there are a lot of episodes still to come across the board here, and we are very much far from the end of the road.

