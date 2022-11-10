Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Can we expect to get this show back alongside SVU and Organized Crime? Suffice it to say, there is a ton to be intrigued about as we are right in the heart of November sweeps. Typically, this is when we do tend to get a lot of new stories all across the board.

Well, this is where we do come in bearing some good news: You will be seeing new installments for all three shows in the franchise. Not only that, but there are also more coming on November 17! We don’t think it will be that big of a surprise that these shows are off for Thanksgiving on November 24, and we will see what happens after the fact there.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and give you a few more details about what lies ahead on tonight’s episodes — there is some pretty important stuff across all three shows!

Law & Order season 22 episode 7, “Only the Lonely” – 11/10/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A crisis consultant who’s made many enemies on behalf of her clients is murdered. Price and Maroun must set aside the potential damage to a witness’s reputation in order to strengthen their case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 7, “Dead Ball” – 11/10/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When the case against a popular sports star falls through, Benson digs into the suspect’s past to uncover additional victims. Velasco is disappointed when he meets one of his heroes. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 7, “All That Glitters” – 11/10/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The task force goes undercover to bust a jewelry operation they come to realize isn’t just smuggling gold. An unexpected guest from Stabler’s past arrives to help take the operation down and confront some unresolved feelings. TV-14

