The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Scaling it out

If you have missed some of the prior announcements for whatever reason, The Witcher season 3 is coming to Netflix this summer. We’re excited about that for sure, but there are still a lot of specific questions.

Take, for example, whether or not we’re ever going to get the full story about the departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt after this season. Does it all have to do solely with Superman? That’s the easiest assumption to make right now, but these things can get a little bit complicated.

Another question? Just when in the summer it will be. While the season technically begins in late June, we’ve learned that networks and streaming services have learned to be pretty liberal with their definition of “summer.” We wouldn’t be shocked at all in the event that we saw “summer” end up meaning early June.

Yet, if we had to make an educated guess here at the moment, we would say the most likely scenario here is that the show comes back when we get around to mid-July or August. Our feeling is that Netflix is going to reserve the early part of the month for Virgin River, which makes a good bit of sense given that this is when that show has dominated over the past couple of years. The Witcher could then take command of a summer window after the fact that is pretty open. There are no other huge hits we can think of scheduled for that time, especially with shows like Euphoria, House of the Dragon, Squid Game, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on hold until some point in 2024.

While filming for season 3 may already be done, there are still things we have to wait on here. Take, for example, a lengthy post-production process.

