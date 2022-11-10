Station 19 season 6 episode 7 return date over at ABC

Following tonight’s super-important installment, do you want to learn a little bit more about Station 19 season 6 episode 7? If so, let’s just say we are happy to help!

The first thing worth noting here is rather simple: There isn’t going to be a new episode next week. Heck, there won’t be one the week after, either. We are entering into the biggest hiatus of the season and it is not even close. As of right now, the show is projected to come back on Thursday, February 23 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it is going to be paired with Grey’s Anatomy and Alaska Daily once more.

Why the long hiatus so early on in the season? We think it actually has more to do with Grey’s Anatomy than it does with the firefighter drama. Because Ellen Pompeo is going to depart presumably after episode 8, ABC wanted to have some episodes with her in the new year. That will help both of these shows to a certain extent in the numbers, or at least so we think.

If there is one other silver lining to the long break, it is simply this: Once both of these shows are back, we tend to think that they’re going to be around until the end of the season. Over the years ABC has adopted a strategy with this franchise to tell stories in big bursts, as opposed to having an episode, a break, another episode, and then another break. That’s something we tend to see a little bit more of with some of the CBS shows out there.

Let’s just hope that as we get into the new year with this show, we get a chance to see all sorts of different stuff that we love. Think along the lines of emotional, powerful stories that push these characters — but also a few personal victories as well.

