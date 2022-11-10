Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7 return date over at ABC

Following tonight’s all-important hour of TV, it only makes sense to want the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7 return date at ABC. Why wouldn’t you? There is so much to be excited about moving forward, but also reasons to be emotional.

After all, there is one important thing to remember here above all else: Ellen Pompeo will be leaving the show (as least on-camera), and soon. Early indications are that she’ll depart after episode 8, so we’re going to have a couple more chances to both see her and prepare for that. We expect it to be a key part of the promotion moving forward, but we’ll have to wait and see how some things play out.

Here’s what we can go ahead and say: Grey’s Anatomy will be back with new episodes on Thursday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, in the same timeslot following Station 19. Because we are so many months out still, there isn’t much more available when it comes to information.

When will that change? Probably at some point in January, and we’re sure that no matter how important the story is for Meredith coming up, ABC will probably still try to push a few other people, as well — in particular the interns. One of the reasons why is fairly simple: They know that they are going to need a reinvention of sorts, and they will probably do whatever they can moving forward to make the show feel both nostalgic and new at the same time. That’s the only way to keep it going and for now, we do think that they are very much hoping for a season 20 down the road. It could depend on the ratings without Ellen onscreen, and then also the interest producers have in keeping this going.

