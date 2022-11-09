Virgin River season 5 premiere date: All about enthusiasm

It is true that we’re waiting a long time for a Virgin River season 5 premiere date and in all honestly, we’ll be waiting a good while longer.

For those who are unaware, filming is still going on right now in British Columbia for the latest batch of episodes, which was officially ordered some time ago. We feel like the most likely scenario is that the series will return in the summer of 2023, primarily because this is what we’ve seen in the past. Why is the streaming service going to change a plan that has been, at least so far, extremely successful for them? It’s an easy thing to think about at the moment.

One of the benefits to there being a continued hiatus here is that it does give Virgin River more time to add to its already-enormous fan following, which we personally think is one of the more passionate in the genre. These are people who really get behind the show and watch multiple times — and they also have a cast and crew who clearly love them back. This past weekend, Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge took part in an autograph signing that lasted for hours. That’s not something that you see with every show!

It’s because of events like this that we could see Virgin River sticking around on the air for many more years. Also, we tend to think it is one of Netflix’s more successful shows proportional to its budget. It generates a ton of attention, and we don’t think it costs anywhere close to the same figures as The Witcher, Stranger Things, or some of the other extremely successful shows on the service.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Virgin River right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Keep coming back, as well, for more updates over the course of the hiatus. (Photo: Netflix.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Henderson (@martinhendersonofficial)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







