Too Hot to Handle season 4 premiere date; plus, Mario Lopez?

Not only did Netflix reveal today the long-awaited premiere date for Too Hot to Handle season 4, but they also shared a very important piece of information. To be specific, how they are going to dupe another crop of singles into thinking they are signing up to do a very different sort of show.

Well, it does feel like the streaming service may have figured this out! In the teaser below, you can see that the show enlisted the help of Mario Lopez to come up with the most elaborate fake series possible: Wild Love, designed to attract singles who are ready to risk it all to find their perfect person. There are logos, airplanes, and a lot of other stuff to try and throw the contestants off. After what we saw in season 2 and season 3 (which were filmed back to back), the cast would probably know they were being duped if they went to some tropical establishment right away.

Rest assured, following this stunt you’re still going to get much of the same show you love. Lana is back with her rules, and the structure of the show should be by and large the same: The goal is to make a deeper emotional connection to someone without physical touch. Every time you give in to temptation, you take some money away from the pot.

The first part of the ten-episode season is slated to stream on December 7; meanwhile, the second half will debut on December 14. We still wish that these seasons were a little more spread-out but for the sake of keeping the discussion going, we’re at least glad that the entire season isn’t just being dropped on one night. We just want to see big viewer totals and, on the other side, a renewal for season 4. Why wouldn’t we want that?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Too Hot to Handle right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Too Hot to Handle season 4 on Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







