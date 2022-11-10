American Horror Story: NYC episode 9, 10 spoilers: Finale event!

Next week on FX, you are going to see American Horror Story: NYC episode 9 and episode 10 — and there is a LOT to get into here.

So where should we start? Well, “Requiem 1981/1987” is a two-part finale event, and just from the title alone, we tend to imagine that the story is going to play around with time. We’ve seen so much of this season deal with tragedy, trauma, and marginalization; it is very well possible that the finale takes more of a look at the aftermath to all of this.

Curious to learn a little bit more about what you can expect to see moving forward? Then check out the synopses below.

Part One – As vitality expires, two old friends are led through unique journeys of retrospection. Written by Our Lady J, directed by Our Lady J.

Part Two – Grief and peril dominate Gino. The discovery of a tragedy becomes a revelation for Adam. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver, directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Given that American Horror Story does tell a different story every single season, we think it is 100% fair to anticipate some sort of closure at the end of these episodes. We can’t speak to whether or not everyone will like this particular closure, and that is due mostly to the sort of polarizing endings that we tend to get with some of these shows. We know that happy endings aren’t exactly the name of the game with this franchise, but we do at least hope that Gino makes it out of this okay. Is that too much to ask?

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story: NYC moving into the two-hour finale?

How do you think this all will end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: FX.)

