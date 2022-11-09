American Horror Story: NYC episode 7, episode 8 expectations!

Tomorrow night on FX, you’re going to see American Horror Story: NYC episode 7 and 8 arrive — and of course, there will be drama that comes with that. Consider where we are right now!

There are a few different things to think about at the moment entering these episodes, especially when it comes to the resident Big Bad at the moment in Whitely. What do we know about this guy so far? He has no problem wrecking havoc, and will do virtually whatever he can to achieve his desired result. That means building his “creation” for the Pride Parade, and creating a statement that could horrify much of the city. However, what is the cost of it? This is a delicate and important thing to consider at this given moment in time.

While there may be a lot of different things that these episodes are trying to juggle, we really feel like the focus is pretty simple: Trying to stop Whitely at all costs. The problem is that doing this may be a little bit harder than it at first seems.

With this in mind, can we focus for a moment on Patrick? This is someone tasked with putting bad people away, but he may be struggling to conquer some of his own demons at the moment. We know what happened now at Fire Island, and we still have questions about what happened to Barbara. He sees Big Daddy almost more than anyone; could he be a hindrance more than an advantage through the rest of the story? Gino may not be able to see some of the problems as clearly as some others, and that could end up being a problem in its own way.

As for other characters, we expect at least one of them to die — this show does have a habit of trimming things down before the very end.

