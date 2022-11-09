Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: January impossible?

It is true that we’re all still immersed in a wait for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz. Meanwhile, it’s also true that this wait will continue for a good while. Even though it’d be nice to get some more news ASAP, we don’t get a sense that the network is in any hurry.

After all, why would they be? Just think in terms of what their schedule looks like at present. We know that the roster is stacked for this year, and they already have BMF season 2 set for January. This lends itself to another big question, and a rather simple one at the end of the day: Is it impossible for Ghost to also premiere that same month? Is January officially off the table? That may not be something we want to think about, but we have to.

The main case for Starz to get the Ghost premiere date out there sooner rather than later is quite simple: The hunger for more episodes. Season 2 premiered last November! Why aren’t we getting the same thing here? It’d be a delight undoubtedly to get the show back, but the network is in no real hurry.

The only way that we could end up getting season 3 on in January is if the folks at Starz want to put both it and BMF on at the same time, which they may be unwilling to do. After all, stretching them out keeps subscribers longer. We know this may not be a shock to a lot of you, but networks like to make money. There is a reason why some people out there are projecting that season 3 may not premiere until March.

So should you hold out hope for a premiere date in January? Sure, but remember that nothing is guaranteed or even close to it.

