Magnum PI season 5 trailer: New thoughts on potential release

For those who are unaware, Magnum PI season 5 is going to be premiering on NBC in February! It’s a massive relief to have a date, and of course this does lead into all sorts of other, all-important questions.

So which one are we focusing on here? That is rather simple: When the network will start to show off some real footage of the reboot, which they acquired over the summer.

At first, we’d expressed that we would love to see some sort of footage on Thanksgiving Day, especially since the network has a lot of big programming at around that time like the Macy’s Parade and some NFL football. It’s still possible that they will, since there is a lot of footage already in the bank.

However, the February 19 premiere date does make it that NBC may not offer up a trailer in the immediate future. Were the show back in January, perhaps that would be different. We’ll still be crossing our fingers for something in December amidst all of their holiday-related programming and if not then, perhaps in the first couple of weeks of January.

Of course, we would absolutely love it if we also got some sort of substantial trailer with a lot of footage about the story and some of the cases ahead. We don’t want to get our hopes up too high for that, mostly because NBC rarely releases full trailers for anything other than first-year shows. The more likely scenario for Magnum PI season 5 is that when they release footage, it will probably be a thirty-second trailer that at least gives you some sort of a sense of what lies ahead. We also tend to think they will campaign more to casual fans as opposed to diehards, thinking that most of the latter group will be watching without fail.

