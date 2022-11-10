SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 photo: A toast for Clay?

In the event that you did not know already, SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 this coming weekend is the penultimate one for the year. It is going to be big, emotional, and of course immensely challenging for Bravo Team as they have to figure out their next move.

As some of you are already aware, on this past episode the team made some big movement forward amidst their mission in Jordan. However, they are about to be blindsided by some devastating news: The death of their brother Clay Spenser. This character’s death happened in a very public way — next of kin will be notified immediately, and we imagine that either Stella or some high-ranking officials will reach out to Jason and the rest of the crew.

Trying to recover from this news is not going to be easy, especially right in the middle of such a stressful mission. When you are out somewhere putting your lives on the line for an operation, you likely have that hope somewhere inside that there’s nothing to worry about at home. You like to think that everything is moving forward as it should, especially with Clay. This is a guy who had just started to really find his purpose after losing his leg!

In the photo above, you can see much of Bravo doing what we assume is a toast in order of their fallen fellow SEAL, someone who meant a lot to them over the years. We don’t think the gravity of his death will be something anyone can grapple over the final two episodes of this season; instead, this is more about setting a foundation that could be discussed or paid off further a little bit further along down the road.

