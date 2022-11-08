Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Netflix’s strategy

For everyone out there excited to see Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix, here’s a positive reminder that a renewal is all but assured.

Do we recognize at this point that a lot of people may be frustrated by the wait? Sure, and we tend to think that the cast and crew probably feel the same way. Yet, there’s no real hurry as a lot of the parties involved work on other projects. The only time we’d feel overly concerned is if some people start to come out and say that they have no interest in doing more of the show down the road. That’s hasn’t happened.

If you’ve read some of our reporting already, then you probably know that we’re facing a rather lengthy wait here for more. Depending on when filming for another season could start in 2023, the easiest assumption to make is that we’ll be stuck waiting until either the end of next year or early 2024 to see it back.

Is there a potential silver lining to all of this? In theory sure, but it depends very much on what the streaming service is looking to do behind the scenes. After all, is it possible that Netflix opts to hand over a season 6 and season 7 renewal at once? We could see it, especially if they were to determine that season 7 was the final season. This would allow them the chance to shoot these two seasons relatively close to each other, and that could then allow it that the cast could reconvene before eventually splitting off once more and doing their own stuff.

We do think there’s enough story left in this world for two more seasons. Just think about John Kreese’s escape from prison, let alone the idea of an international competition! It may just come down to what Netflix wants, but a two-season renewal could be a reason why talks are taking this long.

