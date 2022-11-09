Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 3 episode 8 spoilers

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? If you find yourselves wondering about that right now, rest assured we have more insight on the way.

First things first, though, we gotta go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: We are going to be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up. There is no new episode tonight, and we’re waiting for one more week to check out “Duck Hunting.” This is a story that will prove to be every bit as intense as any that you’re going to see in this world, especially when it comes to the danger that certain characters could be facing. Take Emily, for example.

In general, this episode could also be the one where Sunny realizes just how much trouble she’s actually in. The writers have told the story of Reba McEntire’s character at a pretty good pace, especially since now, it feels like we’re really at the peak of the action. There could be a few surprise twists and turns that are coming around every corner and at this point, we’d just say to prepare to have your jaw on the ground.

Beyond this episode, we know that there are some more episodes coming throughout the fall / winter, and we know that come February, we are going to be seeing this show give way to A Million Little Things, which is entering the final season.

A quick reminder…

Since there is a little bit of time between now and when the show is coming back on the air, why not take advantage and either catch up or convince some of your friends to watch for the first time? Remember that there is no season 4 at the moment, so Big Sky ultimately needs whatever help it can get.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What are you the most excited to see on Big Sky season 3 episode 8 when it arrives on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







