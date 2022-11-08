The Boys season 4 premiere date: Factoring in another show…

Are we going to be getting more news on The Boys season 4 at some point in the near future? Is there any reason at all for hope?

Well, let’s just start this piece off by noting the following: If you are eager to get more of the Prime Video mega-hit, you probably know a few things already. Take, for example, that production kicked off months ago in Toronto and that we are going to see some new Supes entering the picture in Firecracker and Sage. We know that season 3 was big, loud, and crazy, and we certainly do not think that season 4 is going to be slowing down anything at all.

With all of this being said, there is one thing we would say to anticipate here in advance: We’re probably not going to be getting a premiere date update between now and next summer. In some ways, it could be tied to another Amazon show coming up down the road. Here, we are speaking specifically about the upcoming Gen V spin-off show.

What is Gen V? If you have not heard about it already, this is a series set at a superhero college-of-sorts that will be tasked to train the next generation of heroes. Odds are, it is going to be every bit as ridiculous as the flagship, while also bringing a different part of the “hero” experience to the table. Filming is already done on this show, and we don’t foresee a season 4 premiere date for The Boys proper until it is done on Amazon.

What’s the reason for that? It’s pretty simple: The streaming service will want people focused on the spin-off as opposed to the flagship. We’re expecting Gen V to air over the course of the spring or summer, so it could be after this point that a few details start to surface.

When do you think we will get more news on The Boys season 4 and its premiere date?

