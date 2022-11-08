Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A great time for a reveal

Wouldn’t it be nice to have some news on a Euphoria season 3 premiere date sooner rather than later? There’s no denying that the answer here is a clear “yes.” There is so much to look forward to when it comes to the Zendaya series, but no clear timeline as to when further details are going to come down. The only thing that we can really do at this point is hang tight and be excited for whatever Sam Levinson has planned moving forward.

Now, we have to get to the bad news: We won’t be getting further news on the show anytime soon. As a matter of fact, we’re going to consider ourselves lucky to get any news at all over the course of the next seven or eight months — at least when it comes to a premiere date. We hope that filming will kick off early next year, and we could learn a thing or two about that — and then also some new castings to go along with it. While this show tends to be rather secretive, a couple of things do have a tendency to slip through the cracks and we expect something similar to happen here.

The time that we think HBO could start to consider announcing a premiere date around the time production wraps, whether that be next fall or a month or two before that. No one wants to announce a date too early in fear of a delay, but you do also want to get the news out there at a time when people can start paying attention, re-watch the show, and ultimately get excited.

For the time being, let’s remind you that our feeling about season 3 is that it’s going to premiere at some point in early 2024. It makes the most sense for it to air and after that, we end up getting House of the Dragon season 2.

