Are Walker, Superman & Lois, All American in danger at The CW?

Is The CW getting set to dump even more of their series, including high-profile ones like Walker, Superman & Lois, and All American? There are some new reasons for concern, and we’re getting a better sense of the network’s new strategy under Nexstar Media Group’s ownership.

Here is what we can say for now. During the company’s quarterly earnings call today (per Variety), CFO and executive vice president Lee Ann Gliha made it clear that the network is looking to distance itself from most of the shows produced by CBS TV Studios and Warner Bros. TV, who have been the stalwarts for most of their programming historically:

“Programming for The CW is in place for the 2022-2023 broadcast season … that programming is consistent with what the programmers have historically had on the air for that timeframe … Over the course of the next year, we’re really working to develop our slate, which will come online in the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

“We will have some carryover commitment for [Warner Bros. and CBS / Paramount] programming in that year, but it’s minimal at that point.”

What does this mean?

The shows we currently know The CW for could all be going by the wayside. We already know that The Flash and Nancy Drew are ending this year and Stargirl was recently canceled; meanwhile, both The Winchesters and Walker: Independence were each only given 13-episode orders. It’s possible that some of these shows could land elsewhere if they get canceled here, but we wouldn’t bank on anything right now.

The big question that we have for Nexstar is this: Who is going to be excited for some of your shows when they are intentionally cheap and come at the expense of a lot of other favorites getting canceled? That’s not going to be an easy sell.

Do you think a good many of your favorite CW shows, including Walker and All American, are going to be canceled?

