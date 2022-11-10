Yellowstone season 5 premiere photo: How much of a time jump?

Just in case you needed more evidence that there is a pretty sizable time jump entering the big premiere of Yellowstone season 5, let’s just say we have it.

Above, you can see a first look at the Monica character, who we can tell you is very close to giving birth to her and Kayce’s second child in the premiere. There’s enough time between seasons for her pregnancy to move forward, just as there is also enough time for not only John Dutton to get elected, but also to be sworn in as the next Governor of Montana.

So how will the massage of time impact some of the characters? We know that Monica and Kayce will have spent a good bit of time away from the ranch, where they’ve been able to live happily and actually plan a little bit more of their future. This is something that we imagine the two of them have treasured, given that life at the Yellowstone can be so all-consuming.

Of course, whatever peace the two of them have will be short-lived, mostly because that is the sort of show that this is. At some point during the two-episode premiere something is going to cause him to return back to the ranch.

Meanwhile, John will spend some time making his first moves as Governor, with Beth at his side to make sure everything moves forward as planned. One of the big stumbling blocks could be keeping Jamie in line, given his propensity to go rogue and the state of misery he could be in. Remember that Beth has been blackmailing him for a while, and he could be at a point where he just wants to break free of it. Don’t be shocked if this leads to all sorts of problems…

