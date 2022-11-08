Yellowstone season 5 premiere photo: The Bunkhouse saddles up

As you prepare for the Yellowstone season 5 premiere to arrive on the Paramount Network this Sunday, why not check out a new photo?

If you look above, you can see a photo highlighting prominently the Bunkhouse, who all collectively have a big role to play moving forward. With John Dutton now serving as the Governor of Montana, other characters are going to have to step up to the plate. You will see some of that play out here over time, as the Ranch deals with a whole host of challenges. There are some inevitable issues that are going to come with trying to just run a day-to-day establishment like this. Then, you also have some of the threats posed by Market Equities and some other organizations who want to split up and develop this land.

Given that season 5 is running for a whole 14 episodes (split up into two parts), it is our hope that we see over time these characters all get a spotlight at some point. We know that for season 4, there were instances where people like Colby and Teeter didn’t have as much to do. We’re hoping that this changes here as we can learn a little bit more about who all of these people are, let alone what they want for themselves. This ranch is a family to all of these people in the bunkhouse; you have to imagine that they are going to do whatever they can to protect it. Just know here from the start that this is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do with so many threats lurking.

