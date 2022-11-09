Chicago PD season 10 episode 8 spoilers: Chief O’Neal deflects

Next week on Chicago PD season 10 episode 8, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Under the Skin.” Want to learn a little more about it?

First and foremost, we should note that this episode is going to continue the story of Sean O’Neal, but not necessarily in the most direct way. We’re going to see throughout this Sean’s father Chief O’Neal do whatever he can to keep Intelligence from pushing forward. With that in mind, he’s going to toss them a separate case … but it’s one that could turn out to be so much more complicated than what anyone would predict in advance.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the Chicago PD season 10 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/16/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : In an attempt to distract Intelligence from the investigation into his son, Chief O’Neal forces Voight and the team to handle a “dead fish case.” However, when that dead fish turns into a complicated heater case, Burgess is thrown back into difficult memories from her past. TV-14

So is this going to be the episode of the show where the O’Neal story is wrapped up? Based on some of the details that we’re seeing here, we don’t know how you can say that. It does feel to us that there is still a chance for a lot of big twists to be thrown in here, and we know there’s at least one more episode this calendar year after this one. Just be prepared to wait at least for a little while, thanks to November 23 being an off week due to Thanksgiving the next day.

