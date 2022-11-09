Chicago Fire season 11 episode 8 spoilers: Is Brett dating again?

Next week on NBC we should note that you’re going to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 8, and it come be a huge one for Sylvie Brett. After all, is “A Beautiful Life” going to be when she gets back into the dating world?

It makes sense that at some point, Kara Killmer’s character would consider this. Given that Matt Casey is living a totally different life now in Oregon, she can’t just sit around and wait for a chance that the two would be back together. Violet will encourage her to get back out there, but we don’t think it’s going to be easy. Some of her feelings for Matt could end up making it almost impossible.

Do you want to get a few more details all about what makes this upcoming story notable? Then we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/16/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Det. Pryma asks for Severide’s help on a case involving explosives. Gallo and Carver clash after Gallo improvises on a call. Violet encourages Brett to start dating again. TV-14

Now, of course this is where we point out that this is the last episode of the show before a short hiatus due to the Thanksgiving holiday and/or various specials. There is at least one more coming up after the fact here, so don’t be too concerned that you’re going to be stuck waiting until the new year to see what is next. We just hope that no matter what happens with Brett in particular, it makes sense for her character — and also, that it’s not something that is altogether rushed into.

Meanwhile, isn’t it interesting that Severide is doing these cases just as much as he traditional firefighting right now?

