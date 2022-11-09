Chicago Med season 8 episode 8 spoilers: A dive into the past

Next week on Chicago Med season 8 episode 8, you’re going to see a story that could be important in a number of different forms. It certainly has one of the most long-winded titles in recent memory: “Everyone’s Fighting a Battle You Know Nothing About.” (Can you imagine in a hypothetical season 10 where some of these titles are ten words long?)

First things first, let’s get into what matters courtesy of the full season 8 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/16/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will, Crockett and Justin Lieu (a new first-year resident) try to facilitate a trans-organ exchange. Hannah and Nellie help a sexual assault survivor. Ethan and Archer treat a patient whose case could expose a fraudulent doctor. Grant and Maggie take a trip down memory lane. TV-14

If there is any bad news that we have to express at this point, this is likely the last new episode of the show we’ll be seeing for a little while. There is currently a hiatus set for November 23 due to the Thanksgiving holiday and after that, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what transpires.

Now, in general we’re super-excited to get some sort of nostalgic story for Maggie, or really any story for Maggie at this point. Given what Marlyne Barrett is going through right now when it comes to her real-life cancer battle, it is so unbelievably inspiring that she continues to do her thing and do it so well on the NBC show.

Is this Ethan’s final episode?

We know that Brian Tee will be leaving the show before the end of the year, but this is not meant to be his swan song. He will be exiting after episode 9, and that is something to prepare yourselves for in advance.

