Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Since there have been so many hiatuses this week, we understand if there is confusion.

Yet, this is where we come in with a little bit of good news: The franchise is back on the air tonight! We recognize that there is a hiatus coming before too long later this month for Thanksgiving, but there are a couple of weeks’ worth of stories to dive into here first.

Before we go further, let’s just go ahead and share a few details for what you can expect all across the board — there is some great stuff!

Chicago Med season 8 episode 7, “The Clothes Make the Man … or Do They?” – 11/09/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Med runs out of scrubs, forcing the staff to improvise. The life of Archer’s son is in danger. Crockett and Charles help a kidney transplant patient experiencing psychosis. Hannah and Will grow closer. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 7, “Angry is Easier” – 11/09/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann is tasked with fulfilling a man’s dying wish. Kidd reflects on her Girls on Fire program after one of her students graduates from the Fire Academy. A heckler harasses Firehouse 51. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 7, “Into the Deep” – 11/09/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When actionable evidence finally surfaces against Sean O’Neal, Upton and the team work relentlessly to build a case in secret. They discover Sean is more elusive and dangerous than anticipated. TV-14

Clearly, there’s some high-octane and character-focused stuff across the board. The story on Chicago PD is the one that has the most long-term ramifications, mostly because Upton has been working on taking down Sean for a little while. Of course, what’s going on with Archer’s son could change his life forever, so go ahead and be prepared for that.

Related – Want some more updates on Chicago Med and what the future could hold?

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







