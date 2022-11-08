The Resident season 6 episode 7: Hawaii Five-0 alum appears!

After a one-week delay due to the World Series you’re going to see The Resident season 6 episode 7 on the air tonight. Want to learn a little more about it now?

If you look below, you can see a sneak peek via TVLine that features Hawaii Five-0 alum Ian Anthony Dale as James, a new cardiologist at Chastain who is clearly interested in Billie. It obviously makes sense that she would have a new love interest at some point, given that this could raise all sorts of questions when it comes to Conrad and his own feelings.

After that slow dance at Kit and Bell’s wedding, we think that Matt Czuchry’s character is starting to question how he feelings about Billie in a way he never did before. Remember that back when he chose to start dating Cade, he didn’t really think she was an option. After all, we’re talking here about Nic’s best friend, and we don’t think he believed she’d ever have some of those feelings for him. All of this may be starting to change, and the presence of James could cause him to consider these feelings more than ever.

In the end, we still don’t think that the writers are going to rush much of anything along with a potential romance here, mostly because they don’t have to. The most important thing, at least to us, is that Conrad ends things with Cade if he realizes the full extent of his feelings for Billie. We don’t want to see some super-messy story here where she just ends up being collateral damage for a romance that is taking place elsewhere. We also would think it’d be out of character for Conrad to string her along.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 6 episode 7 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







