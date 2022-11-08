True Detective season 4 filming underway; premiere date hopes

For everyone out there who is excited to see True Detective season 4, we’re now another step closer to it happening down the road!

Today, the folks at HBO officially confirmed that production on the new story (titled True Detective: Night Country) is currently underway in Iceland. Odds are, it will continue to film over the next few months, and we tend to imagine there are going to be some frigid temperatures throughout. Who films in Iceland right in the middle of the winter? That is going to be what happens here.

In the event you haven’t heard a whole lot about the show just yet, be sure to check out the full logline below:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.

For those wondering, the Tsalal Arctic Research Station is not a real place; yet, there are plenty of research stations out in remote parts of the country. A part of what will make things so interesting this season is seeing how the world operates through almost constant darkness. Remember that during the winter, there are massive parts of the state that barely receive any sunlight.

When will season 4 premiere?

Judging from the time of production today, it’s our feeling at the moment that we’ll end up seeing it when we get around to the summer or the fall of 2023. That also makes sense given the rest of HBO’s programming. Remember that they’ve already got some other shows on the docket including Succession and The Last of Us for earlier on in the season, and we’ll also probably see new drama The Idol beforehand.

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to True Detective season 4?

When do you think the show is going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

