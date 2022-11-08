Bachelor in Paradise 8 spoilers: Why are Gabby and Rachel there?

Why are Gabby and Rachel on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13 next week? If you saw the trailer tonight, you probably are wondering that.

We should note here that, first and foremost, neither of them are going to be there as contestants. They’re not in Mexico to meet someone; Gabby was still engaged to Erich at the time of filming! (Reports indicate they actually broke up last week.) Rachel’s status to Tino at the particular time of this appearance is a little bit cloudy but still, it doesn’t matter. This is a brief appearance rather than the two of them sticking around.

Of course, we are still interested in what they are doing there and what they have to say. Is someone going to warn Kate about Logan? What’s so interesting about this season is that nobody on it has actually seen Gabby and Rachel’s season, and now here are two women who actually lived in.

Oh, and of course this next episode will also feature what happens next with Justin and Eliza. We know that producers are trying to sell this as some epic story but honestly, it’s really not. Justin was barely back on the beach when this love triangle started, and Eliza’s choices have been questionable at best. She’s clearly very-much indecisive, and that could lead to rampant insecurities from Justin when she sees him in Baltimore.

No matter what happens on this episode, the #1 thing to remember is this: we are closing in rapidly on the endgame. There are only four episodes left until this season is over! This season has probably been longer than it needed to be, but we can’t deny that there have been entertaining moments throughout.

