Why Did Max Thieriot leave SEAL Team, role of Clay Spenser?

Why did Max Thieriot leave SEAL Team on this past episode and with that, why did his character of Clay Spenser have to die?

If you are asking these questions at the moment, let’s just say that we more than understand. The reality here remains that Clay was hugely important to Bravo Team and a fan favorite. Losing him is not going to be an altogether easy thing here at all.

Yet, there are reasons for it. This is not a situation where Thieriot actually wanted to leave SEAL Team, and that’s what makes the situation complicated. With him starring on and executive-producing his own show in Fire Country, there is only so much time available in his schedule. We know that he was open to come back for more, but as executive producer Spencer Hudnut explained to us in a recent interview, that just wasn’t tenable. The scheduling for Max balancing two shows would be almost impossible, and it would be really hard for the writers to be able to give the character much of a story. It also made little sense to just write out Clay but sending him off somewhere. Why was it that his story didn’t matter all of a sudden? In Hudnut’s own words, that ending would have felt “disingenuous” to what the message of this show is all about. Had Clay survived, absolutely his story would have been worth telling.

In the end, losing Max at this point is a necessary evil for the show. The writers aren’t happy that he’s gone, but it had to be done for the sake of the story moving forward. It’s still going to be a tough pill to swallow moving forward, especially as we see Bravo Team do their best to mourn the loss of their fallen brother.

