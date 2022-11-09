SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Just in case you weren’t aware of it already, SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 is an installment that is hugely important on many levels.

For starters, this is the penultimate one of the season! Just on the basis of that, we know that what happens here is going to carry over directly to the finale. Also, this is the first one following the death of Max Thieriot’s character of Clay Spenser. This is a death that is going to loom larger on the show for some time and ultimately, there is no avoiding that. Provided that we get a season 7, it’s still going to matter in the context of that.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, though, as there is so much to look at here in the present. Remember for a moment that Bravo Team is right in the middle of a super-dangerous mission and they’re going to have to balance that out with trying to mourn their friend … if they even can.

For a few more details now on the story to come (titled “Damage Assessment”), go ahead and check out the SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

After a successful interrogation in Jordan, BRAVO is given devastating news that will impact the Team forever.

Since this is the penultimate episode, it goes without saying that there won’t be some complete sense of closure here. What happens is going to carry directly into the finale, and we just how that at some point, we get to see Jason, Ray, and Sonny find their way back home and they can have a chance to mourn with a lot of the important people they love. The military community is tight-knit and full of people who understand just how difficult the sacrifice of the job can be.

