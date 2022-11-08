The Rookie season 5 episode 8 promo: John Nolan in danger!

We know that this won’t come as a shock to a ton of people out there, but The Rookie season 5 episode 8 is going to put John Nolan in danger. How many times have we seen that already? We don’t actually think that the producers are going to write out Nathan Fillion from the show but clearly, they want you worried for at least a little while here.

In the promo below for the show’s big December 4 return, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here. In this, John works with Celina to take on a potentially explosive case … and he makes a decision in the field that could easily cost him his life. It’s not something that we want but more than likely, his decision to walk to the car is something that fits what we know about this guy so far.

As for what else is coming in this episode, isn’t it nice to see Bradford and Chen riding together? These two characters are almost always going to be at the center of “will they or won’t they” discussion, and we don’t see that stopping anytime soon. We wish that we had a better sense of when their relationship could change but for now, let’s just be happy that they are spending time together.

Remember here that moving into the new year, there are some big changes coming for The Rookie — after all, the show is going to be moving to Tuesday nights, where it will be a part of a lineup that includes The Rookie: Feds. It’s far too early to know whether or not this will turn out to be a good move for the show, but we’re excited to see what the writers have planned down the road!

