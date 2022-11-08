Dancing with the Stars 31: Trevor Donovan does ‘Barbie Girl’

We knew that Dancing with the Stars 31 was going to be doing ’90s Night, and that included Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater doing “Barbie Girl.”

If there was one routine going into tonight that we thought had a chance to go viral, this was it. Just think about it for a minute. This is such a ridiculous, iconic song from the era, and it helps that Trevor actually looks a little Ken. The dance was really fun! Emma choreographed a routine that really took advance of the idea of these people being plastic characters and you got to see a lot of that throughout. This is one of those dances that could have gone REALLY bad but it didn’t, and we think that it’s going to be looked up a lot after the fact.

Of course, the irony even after saying all of this is that there’s still no 100% guarantee that Trevor will make it through to the next round. He’s been in danger before, and absolutely we think there’s a chance that this could happen again. It doesn’t help that he was the first performer on the night, and that can be a really difficult spot for anyone stepping into the ballroom. It can be, after all, extremely difficult for everyone to remember what you did at the end of the show.

In terms of scores, Trevor and Emma did manage to score a 34, and we’re honestly surprised it wasn’t a 36 overall. Granted, we’re no dance expert, and we tend to base more of our own judgments on memorability as opposed to what is actually the best routine from a technical point of view.

