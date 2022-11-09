The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date hopes on Hulu

Following today’s big finale on Hulu, are you curious to learn The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date?

Obviously, there are so many different things to get into in this piece, which makes sense given the magnitude of where we are right now in the series. First and foremost, we should note that the Elisabeth Moss drama is 100% coming back for more! The renewal was announced earlier this year, albeit with a silver lining: It is going to be the final chapter of this show, at least in its current form.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

Of course, the reason we say “in its current form” is because technically, Hulu is developing the Margaret Atwood follow-up The Testaments into its own series, but we don’t want to say too much about that in fear of spoilers. Just know that this is coming, so there is no shortage of stories coming up from this world.

Now, let’s get more into that oh-so-tricky subject of a premiere date for season 6. Even before the onset of the global health crisis in 2020, we were starting to get to a point where it was taking more than a year in order to produce a single season of prestige TV. This is why we wouldn’t be shocked if the final season does not air until early 2024. We’d love for it to premiere in late 2023, but we’re too far away to know anything with the utmost certainty. The most important thing for now is simply that the cast and crew take their time; this is the last sort of thing that a network should want to rush, since you want to make sure you properly stick the landing after so many years and such an invested audience.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







