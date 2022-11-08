Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The selling point

Sure, we absolutely know that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is coming over the next several months, and there is a lot to be excited for within. Just think about how season 2 ended! Multiple characters are dead, and this is going to leave both Tariq and the Tejada family with a lot of messes that they need to clean up.

When you think about all of this, it is a natural transition to the next big question here: What the network may end up doing in order to promote what lies ahead. No matter when the show comes back, how is Starz going to sell it?

First and foremost, this show is about Tariq’s life and we don’t think that is going to change. That’s why the death of Mecca may end up being what hangs over him more than anything else, including what happened to Zeke at the hands of Lorenzo. We’ve already seen the return of Blanca, who has had it out for the St. Patrick family for quite a long time. Sure, we’ve seen a lot of incompetent cops and attorneys within the Power universe, but she’s shown to be at least decent at her job in the process. Depending on how long she’s around this coming season, she could be a problem. We think that teeing up this jeopardy for Tariq is big.

Beyond this, we also think that we will see a fractured Tejada family as Monet tries to deal with the death of her son. Lorenzo may try to do whatever he can in order to hide the truth, and we suppose that he could throw a few other people under the bus. You’ve got these loose ends, and then you are adding to the next new threats, faces, and of course danger. Where would this universe be without that?

As of right now, it feels like Ghost could premiere at any point from January to March; hopefully, more specifics will be out there before long.

