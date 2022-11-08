Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? We’re sure that there’s going to be a big-time demand for it, especially given the current high stakes. Just think about what’s happening in 1988, as another potential sinkhole could alter the course of this entire universe!

We wish we could come on here and say that you’re going to have a chance to see something more tonight but unfortunately, that is not the case. Because of the midterm elections, we are in the midst of a one-week hiatus and the show will be back on Tuesday, November 15. The bad news that comes along here is that this will be the last episode of the calendar year. After that, we’ll be forced to deal with a pretty long hiatus until January.

So while you wait for the series to come back, why not get a better sense of what’s to come? Go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/15/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : A reunited Harris family leads the effort to rescue Caroline and stop the sinkholes from happening, only to face forces that threaten to tear their family apart. With Lucas’ life on the line, Ty accepts a challenge to win his friend a cure. TV-14

The promo below sets the stage even more, and it goes without saying that this is going to be one of those game-changing episodes that could really shake up this entire world in some big, dramatic ways. This is not going to be the same world on the other side of whatever happens here.

Of course, during the hiatus we at least expect some more previews to surface, and for us to be set up for another jaw-dropper or two at the end of the season. Will there be a season 3? It really feels too early to tell…

