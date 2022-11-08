Magnum PI season 5: What could the NBC schedule look like?

Now that we know the official Magnum PI season 5 premiere date on NBC, why not look at the rest of the schedule? After all, there is a lot to look forward to across the board for this ten-episode season!

First and foremost, though, let’s issue a reminder that the series is coming back on Sunday, February 19 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Starting on February 26, it will come on after The Blacklist, which is entering its tenth season. We recognize that this is going to be an interesting experiment for the network, which over the years has struggled to program Sunday nights following the NFL season. There is a chance this turns out to be a huge success for them! It’s just a big unknown, but we at least know that Magnum PI has a two-season commitment.

Now, let’s talk the larger schedule. Provided that there is a new episode of season 5 every single week, the finale would air on Sunday, April 23. However, we would be shocked if there is an episode every single week; at the very least, we anticipate there to be at least one hiatus for either the Oscars or some big-time sporting event. This could push the finale to either April 30 or early May, which would be more than fine for NBC.

While it may be too early to start thinking about season 6, our feeling is that this would be a lineup that NBC is able to maintain for at least a couple of years. We wouldn’t be altogether shocked if they bring season 6 on the air at the same exact time in 2024, and then season 7 in 2025 if the show makes it that far. So much of it is going to be based on the ratings over the next year, especially since seasons 5 and 6 are being shot relatively back-to-back.

Hopefully, there will be even more promotion from the network in the near future!

