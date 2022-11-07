Magnum PI season 5: New Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks photo

Earlier today, the big news came out that Magnum PI season 5 is premiering on NBC come, Sunday, February 19. Why not celebrate further with a new photo?

Above, you can see the first official promotional photo from the new season, and to no one’s surprise the focus here is plainly on Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks). We don’t think anyone should be surprised that the new network home is being pretty secretive, largely because they have no reason to give away more. Why would they so far in advance?

Sure, you can see a medical scale in the background, and that just makes us think that they are speaking of course from some sort of office. Working on a case, perhaps? They seem to be right in the middle of a discussion based on eye contact alone.

Related – Here is why NBC settled on Sunday nights for the new season

Of course, we’re sure that there is going to be a LOT of speculation over the next three-plus months about the relationship between these two and where it stands. They kissed at the end of the season 4 finale, and we certainly don’t think that these are feelings that you can just lock up and pretend away now. They are real and out there and certainly need to be acknowledged. It’s just a big question of how they balance that and their continued business pursuit. We’re sure that they will figure something out; we do hope that they give dating a try, especially since if they do, it just adds another layer to the story. It doesn’t take away anything that we already have. These cases are still going to be there, as will the rest of the supporting cast and stories that are heartfelt, funny, and action-packed depending on the day.

Now that we do have a premiere date, let’s just cross our fingers for a trailer soon, no?

What do you most want to see from Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







