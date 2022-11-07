American Horror Story: NYC episode 7: Where is the larger hype?

There is a lot to be excited about story-wise as we get into American Horror Story: NYC episode 7. Think about it like this: Gino and Patrick know more than ever how important it is to stop Whitely, and there are more threats around the corner than ever before. There’s a mysterious illness, whatever happened to Barbara, and perhaps new, mysterious forces that are going to come into play. There are also only two weeks’ worth of episodes left, as shocking as that is to believe.

The biggest question we have, ironically, doesn’t have anything to do with what’s happening on the story. Rather, it’s why this season isn’t drawing more buzz.

Think about it like this: Ryan Murphy is on a tear right now as an executive producer thanks in part to Dahmer and The Watcher. Yet, NYC feels almost invisible to some viewers. We’ve heard from fans in the past who were unaware that this season was even on. We tend to think that FX’s twice-a-week schedule was meant to create more of a binge-worthy experience, but is that working as well as it should?

The biggest issue we think the season faces is that the story is perhaps too mysterious for its own good, and almost nothing was said in advance of the premiere. No one had a chance to get excited, since nobody really knew what they were getting exciting for. This whole “rely on the mystery” marketing may have worked in the past, but NYC being so willingly secretive may be one of the reasons why it is so off the radar right now.

Why do you think American Horror Story: NYC isn't getting more buzz?

