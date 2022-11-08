The Blacklist season 10: Will it air well into the summer?

There was some surprising news revealed on Monday in regards to The Blacklist season 10 — we’ll be waiting for a good while to see it! The James Spader drama is currently set to air on Sunday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, marking yet another timeslot for a show that has already jumped around a handful of times.

This date is certainly a lot later than a lot of us expected, especially since all indications are that this will be another 22-episode season. (We’ll continue to believe that until we hear otherwise.) This is all enough to make us ask an obvious but important question: Are we going to have this show around until we get to the summer?

We took a good look at the calendar today, and here is what we discovered: If you are a new episode of season 10 every week from premiere to finale, the show would wrap up on Sunday, July 23. It could be later than that if there are a couple of hiatuses; or, it could be earlier if NBC airs some episodes in two-hour chunks in the summer. They have a lot of options at their disposal.

While we have our concerns over summer TV ratings, from a viewing standpoint we don’t mind getting a new episode every week. After all, it gives us a lot of good stuff to talk about. Also, episodes that air back-to-back can get lost in the shuffle, especially if one of them doesn’t have that much to do with the other. We’ll have to see what NBC is going to decide here, and that includes whether or not season 10 is the end.

