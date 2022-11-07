New Amsterdam season 5: Series finale date confirmed at NBC

Just in case you were wondering when New Amsterdam season 5, and the series as a whole, was ending, we now have an answer.

Today, NBC confirmed alongside a number of their midseason premiere dates that the Ryan Eggold medical drama will officially be concluding on Tuesday, January 17 with a two-hour finale event starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. The series only has 13 episodes this season, and we tend to think that a lot of content is going to be jam-packed within these remaining episodes.

So what could be coming across the final chapter of this story? That still remains to be seen! We’ve seen so far that so much of this season has been about these doctors trying to heal themselves. Max has worked to mend his broken heart after Helen’s departure, and for Reynolds and Bloom, they’ve each worked to reconnect with family members from their past. Iggy has tried to figure out who he wants to be as a father and a man, and with Dr. Wilder getting more of a focus this season, we’ve seen her and Max grow closer.

Is there a chance that Freema Agyeman will return before the series concludes? That’s something that we very-much want to see for the time being, but also something that is not even remotely confirmed. We know that there isn’t that much time left before the end of the road here, but we’re honestly hoping that the writers really tie up as many different loose ends as possible. We’re hoping that the end of this series is a celebration, and a chance for us to see happy, optimistic ends for these characters we’ve come to know and love.

