America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, The Voice season 23 premiere date

In case you didn’t know, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is coming to NBC in the new year. We still don’t really know the difference between this and America’s Got Talent: The Champions but honestly, we may not be meant to. What matters is that the network, after striking out with their Eurovision adaptation American Song Contest last year, is now going in a slightly different direction with an established franchise.

So what can we go ahead and tell you now? The new AGT is slated to premiere on Monday, January 2, and it is going to have a two-hour premiere leading into Quantum Leap. It will basically fill in for The Voice while you wait around for it to return. For now, the plan there is for that show to return for season 23 starting on Monday, March 6 at 8:00. This is going to be a hugely important season for The Voice, as it marks the final one for Blake Shelton on the coaching panel. He will be joined by returning coach Kelly Clarkson and then two newcomers in Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Once again, this is a mixture of genres and there’s a chance to slowly reinvent the show for a new generation.

In general, AGT and The Voice are two of the biggest reality brands that NBC has as a network, but we do think that each one of them could benefit from somewhat of a creative overhaul. The non-live versions of AGT have never felt that exciting and audience involvement has long been key to the show. Meanwhile, we’ve been tired of the Voice battle rounds for years and they feel stretched far too thin in terms of the time devoted to them.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news on both of these shows moving forward; stay tuned!

