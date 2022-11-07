The Watcher renewed for season 2; Dahmer spawns anthology

It may not be much a surprise to anyone out there, but Netflix is feeling really happy with their Ryan Murphy shows right now.

Today, the streaming service announces that The Watcher, despite its super-controversial ending to season 1, will be coming back for season 2. It remains to be seen, however, if season 2 will be a continuation of what you saw the first time around or a totally different story. (Murphy’s shows with continuous stories don’t always fare as well in season 2, so we wouldn’t mind if it went in a completely different direction.)

Meanwhile, the streaming service also confirmed that Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (there’s a reason nobody calls it by its full title) is 100% spawning a full anthology series, which has probably been the plan from the start. Seasons 2 and 3 of Monster will focus on other infamous killers, but there are no specifics out there at the time of this writing.

In a statement, here is what Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV at Netflix, had to say per TVLine:

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher … The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

Both The Watcher and Dahmer were enormous hits for Netflix, and 100% justified the streamer signing Murphy to the huge development deal that they did following his runaway success at FX. We do tend to think that there’s going to be even more ideas for anthologies that come on the heels of all of this, but can Ryan really keep all of this up when he’s also got the American Horror Story universe? It’s bonkers to think about.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Watcher season 2 and future Monster installments?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

