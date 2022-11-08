Quantum Leap season 1 episode 9 return date: Saving Addison?

Are you interested in getting the Quantum Leap season 1 episode 9 return date at NBC, or at least a slightly better sense of it? After what you saw at the end of episode 8, it’s totally fair to want more insight as soon as humanly possible.

So where should we start off here? We suppose with the bad news: There is no new installment on the air next week. The same goes for the week after We’ve been pretty lucky to have episodes every single week from the start of the series, so we really can’t be that bummed about a delay now. The network announced last week that episode 8 (“Stand by Ben”) was the fall finale, and it was announced earlier today the show will return on Monday, January 2.

Story-wise, the #1 thing we’re excited for at this point is seeing how Addison fits in to the larger puzzle. Tonight, Ben realized that him leaping in the first place had to do with saving her, and that only further accents the love-story component of what it is that we’re seeing. We know how much they care about each other and if she is in danger moving forward, we tend to think that this only amplifies the stakes to another level. Of course, there are a number of other leaps to come and more danger for all parties involved.

We know that Quantum Leap has already been picked up for a full season, so that is at least something that you don’t have to worry about. The question is what’s going to be coming in the months ahead and whether or not we get a season 2. We know that Scott Bakula noted in the past that he passed on appearing on this show, but we’re still holding out hope that at some point, he changes his mind.

