Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to get the Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13 return date at ABC? Given tomorrow’s midterm elections, there may be some understandable confusion as to what’s going on.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and present a little bit of clarity over this whole situation. There is no new episode of the series on the air tomorrow, which makes sense given that it’d probably be preempted a million times over. The plan is to bring the reality show back with episode 13 on November 14, and that is going to set the stage for the endgame.

Remember for a moment everything that is still to come: A lot of tough decisions, breakups, and maybe a proposal or two along the way. (For the record, Brandon and Serene are the only couple we see getting actually engaged at the end of this, and they may actually have a chance of making this work after the fact. They seem that solid.) Meanwhile, there is also a reunion show that taped recently, which is not something that we’ve had for every season of the show in the past. There are four episodes still to come, which is a reminder that this is the longest season of Paradise on record.

Does this show really have to be this long? Honestly, we don’t think so, mostly because there is so much content that came across as filler this time around. Nonetheless, this is just what we’re dealing with as ABC needed the content this fall. we will have to see whatever they opt to decide moving forward here.

