Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 12 video: Justin, Eliza, & Rodney…

As we get into Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 12 on ABC tonight, are we really getting the most epic love triangle ever? For some reason, ABC has decided to promote what’s going on with Justin, Eliza, and Rodney this way.

Sure, we understand there’s a lot of mess here in that Justin and Rodney are friends, and that Rodney thought he and Eliza were in a great spot before Justin came back to the beach. We also think that Eliza hasn’t helped herself by wanting Rodney to tell her not to go on a date with Justin, though he wants to give her the autonomy to make her own decisions. We think that Paradise can be very challenging when two people are speaking slightly different languages like this.

By the end of this episode, it does at least seem like Eliza is going to make a decision — but it may not transpire like you think. Check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 12 synopsis, or the promo below:

“812” – After returning from her date with Hayden, Kate weighs her options with Logan and decides which relationship to pursue. During the cocktail party, Aaron and Genevieve take the next step in their relationship; and, despite Eliza growing closer to Justin, Rodney is determined to win her back before the rose ceremony. The next morning, Eliza is full of regret and makes a risky move to follow her heart, but will it pay off?

One of the things that’s actually the most interesting to us right now is how the bulk of the people in Paradise seem to be pushing Eliza to Rodney rather than Justin, and we’re not sure we’ve ever seen so many people lean in a particular direction. It’s also interesting since Justin hasn’t been presented as some sort of villain or terrible guy; it just has to do seemingly with how much people love Rodney.

Related – See the schedule for the rest of Bachelor in Paradise 8 right now!

What do you think is going to happen on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 12 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

One rose to give. One night to watch #BachelorInParadise. See you Monday at 8/7c on ABC. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/CehNwHWt7x — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 4, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







