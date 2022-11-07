Carnival Row season 2 premiere date (finally!) revealed at Amazon

If you have been desperately awaiting news on a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date at Amazon for quite some time, you can finally take in a sigh of relief.

Today, the folks at Prime Video revealed that on Friday, February 17, the ten-episode season starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne will start streaming. One episode will arrive a week, and they also made it clear that this will be the final season. Are we surprised by that? Hardly. Given that it’s been years since season 1 the cast options likely expired some time ago; also, the streaming service has said next to nothing in promotion of this season until today. At this point, we’re just happy that there is a chance to finally see more of this story.

To get a few more details on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full synopsis (per Deadline) below:

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

You can see a brand-new teaser trailer for the season below; it doesn’t really give much away beyond what is in the photo above, but it at least reminds you one of the reasons why it took so long for the show to get here, beyond just the global health crisis. There was a lot of post-production work that needed to be done in order to make things perfect here.

